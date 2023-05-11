Thabo Bester prisonbreak case: Magudumana halts bail application

On Thursday, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and 5 co-accused G4S employees appeared before the court for their bail proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Bester's alleged accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that she would not be applying for bail on Thursday.

Magudumana appeared in court alongside others accused of aiding Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.

Her matter will be back in court next week.

The six alleged accomplices in the #ThaboBesterEscape have appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. They are:



Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, #DrNandipha Magudumana, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen. pic.twitter.com/NhQ8uiLj0g ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, acting Chief Magistrate Lindiwe Mbassa clarified that while the media would be able to broadcast the bail proceedings, they would not be allowed to identify any witness called to lead evidence in respect of the bail application.

The media would also not be allowed to film the witnesses or identify them, but was allowed to record audio the proceedings.

Earlier, Eyewitness News reported that the State would call up witnesses to provide evidence to strengthen their argument in opposing the bail of all six accused.

“Then when witnesses come and testify, it is then you are supposed to switch off your equipment. You can still stay and write whatever it is that is being said and then during argument by the State and by the legal teams, the live recordings will come back," said Mbassa.

