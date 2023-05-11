Go

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Thwala admits to contradiction in previous witness testimony

Mthokozisi Thwala conceded that his version of events differed from that of the late Bafana Bafana captain's childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Mthokozisi Thwala is one of the 5 men being examined for Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
11 May 2023 15:20

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has conceded that there are contradictions in his testimony and what the witness who appeared before him told the court.

Mthokozisi Thwala is being cross-examined in court where five men are being tried for the Bafana Bafana’s captain's murder.

He was among the people who were present when Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Before Thwala took the stand, Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala told the court the Bafana Bafana star was fighting the second intruder to stop him from entering the house.

But Thwala has told the court that it was the first intruder who was armed.

Lawyer for the third accused, advocate Charles Mnisi, pointed this out to Thwala.

“I’m not asking what is it that you saw, I’m not asking whether you’ll see the same thing or not, I’m asking you whether you realise that there’s a contradiction between what you told the court and what Mr. Madlala told the court. It’s simple, I don’t want an explanation.”

Thwala responded by saying they are not saying the same thing.

