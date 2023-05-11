Schools closing down in KZN don't meet minimum standards, says education dept

The department clarified that some of the primary schools have less than 135 pupils, while some high schools had less than 200 pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal education department said the rural schools that will be closing down have low learner enrolment numbers, and do not meet the minimum standard of public schools.

This follows a report by the department stating that it intends to close over 900 schools in the province by 2028.

After some backlash on the matter, the department clarified that some of the primary schools had less than 135 pupils, while some of the high schools had less than 200 pupils.

The department said the closure of these schools stems from its constitutional responsibility to provide quality education to learners.

It said the quality of learning and teaching in these schools could not be realised, and that they would be merged with other viable schools, as is standard practice.

It added that the learners from the schools closing down would be transferred to nearby schools, and transport will be provided where necessary.

The teachers were also expected to be redeployed to other facilities.

Once the schools are closed, the infrastructure will be handed over to the public works department for community projects, while others will be used as skills development facilities, explained the department.