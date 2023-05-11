Samwu calls for govt to do away with outsourcing municipal services

The trade union says the reason for their Johannesburg CBD protest is due to the outsourcing of municipal services, and called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to intervene.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal workers affiliated to trade union South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are calling for the Gauteng government to do away with the outsourcing of municipal services.

This is the reason behind the union’s protest action in Johannesburg CBD on Thursday as they made calls for an immediate intervention from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The workers led a march to the provincial government’s offices and the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in Luthuli House.

A large group of municipal workers affiliated to SAMWU are protesting in Newtown, Johannesburg. The protest aims raise concern over government’s failure to adequately run municipalities. The union will then lead a march to Gauteng premier’s Panyaza Lesufi’s office. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/W60UwVuWsO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2023

South African Metal Workers Union (Samwu) general secretary Dumisani Magagula said the privatisation of municipal services placed the jobs and livelihoods of public servants at risk.

“These municipalities give service delivery jobs to private companies who are charging high fees.”

He said this compromised the level of service delivery.

“There are now no quality services that go the residents.”

The union is set to hand over a list of demands to the provincial government.