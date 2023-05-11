Samwu-affiliated workers up in arms over issues in Gauteng municipalities

A group of workers linked to the trade union are protesting in Johannesburg over some of the problems facing the province, including corruption and a lack of wage increases.

JOHANNESBURG - A large group of municipal workers affiliated to trade union South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are protesting in Johannesburg over issues in Gauteng’s municipalities.

A large group of municipal workers affiliated to trade union South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are protesting in Johannesburg. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

Some of their concerns include rife corruption. They are also demanding wage increases.

This is the second such protest in the past six months.

The public servants expressed how corruption in local governments had made it harder for them to be equipped with the relevant resources.

Samwu general secretary Dumisani Magagula said the Gauteng government had not been showing much interest in facilitating disputes between workers and municipalities.

“They are also taking away legitimate jobs of municipal workers, and using these companies who don’t even know what they are doing.”

Magagula said the union was also calling for the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) to address issues faced at municipalities with urgency.

Samwu-affiliated workers say they are being negatively impacted by corruption in government. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News