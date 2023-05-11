Ramokgopa calling off planned Parly address on energy crisis 'regrettable'

The Minister of Electricity was scheduled to address Parliament on Thursday for an update on his energy action plan after the president’s Q&A session, but cancelled on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa called off a planned address he was due to make on the electricity crisis in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

The National Assembly (NA) agreed to the request on Wednesday for him to address the house after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session.

But in a letter to the house on Wednesday night, Ramokgopa retracted his request, saying some of the matters might inadvertently be addressed by Ramaphosa.

Ramokgopa was due to provide an update on his energy action plan and the interventions to limit the intensity of load shedding.

NA speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the about-turn was regrettable.

“I think it’s an opportunity [that] was lost until the next session when we come back in August. That’s unfortunate.”

She said she was initially reluctant to allow Ramakgopa to be added to Thursday’s agenda, given the president’s session.

“I hope there will be no repetition of that in future, but I also understood the urgency of the matter because he was not the only one pushing, calling, and saying ‘please give him the opportunity to make the statement’.”