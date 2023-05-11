Over 200 SA hospitals must 'definitely' be spared load shedding, says Phaahla

This comes after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who was appealing a High Court ruling compelling hospitals, schools, and police stations to be exempt from load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said hospitals must "definitely" be exempted from load shedding as health facilities struggle to deliver an adequate service.

“We’ve made that request, understanding that it may not be possible for all hospitals. We then reduced [the number] to just over 220 [hospitals].”

He added that the Department of Health prioritised hospitals with specialist care as well as those with vulnerable patients.

This flies in the face of a move by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who was appealing a High Court ruling compelling hospitals, schools, and police stations to be exempt from load shedding.

Read:

- Public Enterprises dept to appeal exempting public hospitals from load shedding

- Bosa launches petition against govt bid to appeal ruling on power cuts exemption

- Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts

Minister Phaahla said he understood why his counterpart was appealing the judgement but said health facilities needed power as generators were only for emergencies.

“They [generators] are not meant to be running for 12 hours a day, I mean when you get to Stage 6, sometimes it’s about 12 hours in the day and that is not what they're meant for.”

There have also been questions about the well-being of patients with a food supply problem at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Some suppliers refused to deliver as they had not been paid.

The minister said it's an embarrassment that patients were not being fed, but the provinces were being assisted with funds and advice.

“We do work with the provinces including Gauteng, in terms of providing additional support. We allocate to each one of the provinces additional funds from what you call conditional grants, especially those like Chris Hani Bara through the Gauteng province.”

According to the Constitution, noted Phaahla, it's the job of the premier and MEC to deal with the problems at provincial hospitals.

“It’s really more of persuasion, advice, cajoling you know your premier and your MEC just to make sure they do the right thing,” he said.