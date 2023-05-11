NICD confirms mumps outbreak in South Africa

The institute said there has been a sudden increase in positive tests, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has another viral disease outbreak - mumps.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed a mumps outbreak in South Africa, with a sudden increase in positive tests.

Last week, the institute noted that measles cases were on the decline, but it now says it’s concerned about the number of mumps cases being recorded.

The NICD national defined mumps as an acute viral infection that causes painful swelling of the parotid and salivary glands. Symptoms include fever and a non-painful rash.

The institute's surveillance picked up a recent increase in positive cases of mumps in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

Although anyone can catch the disease, mumps is most commonly found in children in the five to nine age group.

A dose of the combination of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine may be recommended by health care officials to treat it.