Nelson Mandela Foundation, Glorious Digital launch online archive initiative

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Glorious Digital launched a new initiative that was putting together the work of Madiba into one online portal.

The digital patronage initiative is a chance for those interested to utilise the rich archives of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

This includes images, information and events documenting the former president's life.

Funds generated from those joining the portal will go towards supporting the foundation.

"You get access to a portal where you will find rich archives from the Mandela Foundation archives,” explained Glorious Digital's Lizzie Smith.

“You will be invited to various events from the foundation, such as Mandela Day [and] the volunteering initiative, and you will also be able to converse with other people who want to do better things in the world".