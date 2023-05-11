Meyiwa murder trial: Defence calls into question witness’ differing accounts

The defence warned the witness under cross-examination against being evasive, saying the State would have to prove that he's a reliable witness.

PRETORIA - There were several standoffs between a defence lawyer and State witness in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria High Court.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, the lawyer for the third accused Mthobisi Mncube, was cross-examining Meyiwa's close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala.

Thwala was among those who were present when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for the crime.

“Did you say, or did you not say it?” Mnisi asked.

“As I said, I don’t remember saying it, which means I never said it,” Thwala responded.

“Mark my warning to you,” said Mnisi.

This was what Mnisi said to Thwala when he failed to give a direct answer on how he was able to detail that the intruder had a revolver in a police statement, but then told the court that he could not describe the gun.

Mnisi and Thwala also clashed when he asked him about the physical description that he gave of one of the intruders for an identity kit.

The advocate warned Thwala against being evasive, saying the State would have to prove that he's a reliable witness.