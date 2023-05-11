Manhunt for Roodepoort cop killers

The two police detectives were found with multiple gunshot wounds near their state vehicle on Wednesday night in while they were on duty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng South African Police Service (Saps) has mobilised additional resources to track down those responsible for killing two police detectives in Roodepoort.

The constable and sergeant were found with multiple gunshot wounds just a few metres from their state vehicle on Wednesday night.

The two were on duty near an open mine shaft in Creswell.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said they have noted an increase in police murders.

“The national commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, says the killing of men and women in blue cannot continue. In the past week alone, Saps has sadly lost five police officers in the line of duty - two in the Eastern Cape and three in Gauteng.