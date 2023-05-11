Looters flee with bags of chrome after ransacking train in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - A goods train was looted while travelling on the Dullstroom and Belfast railway line on Thursday.

Police said they received a tip-off about a group of people who were busy looting the train.

It is understood that when the police arrived on the scene, the looters fled with bags filled with chrome.

“The looters allegedly disappeared into the bushes, and members found some bags filled with chrome and these items were scattered all over the ground. At this point the train has been parked at a safer point,” said the police’s Selvy Mohala.

No case has been opened so far.