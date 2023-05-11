Gun Free SA lodge class actions against SAPS for negligence of illegal guns

This follows the matter of two former senior police officers who stole and distributed more than 2,000 guns to gang leaders on the Cape Flats from 2007 to 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa has lodged a class action lawsuit against South African Police Services (SAPS) for negligence that resulted in illegal guns being distributed to gangs on the Cape flats.

The matter centres around two former senior police members, Colonel Christiaan Prinsloo and Colonel David Naidoo.

A class action lawsuit representing several #WesternCape families whose relatives were maimed or murdered with guns smuggled via cops to #gangsters is being launched this morning. Several families are present. They want police accountability. #TotheWolves #copcorruption pic.twitter.com/tjlFgXmYQB ' Caryn Dolley (@caryndolley) May 10, 2023

The officers have been convicted for stealing and distributing more than 2,000 guns due to be destroyed in police storage to gang leaders on the Cape Flats between 2007 and 2015.

Today we launch our class action, holding the police to account.



Between 2007 and 2015 two senior SAPS members, Colonel Christiaan Prinsloo and Colonel David Naidoo, stole and distributed 2000+ guns awaiting destruction in police stores to gang leaders on the Cape Flats. pic.twitter.com/EfB4I45ln0 ' Gun Free SA (@GunFreeSA) May 10, 2023

According to Gun Free SA, police records show that since 2016, guns distributed by Christiaan Prinsloo to gangs killed 166,000 people, 67 of them children, with thousands more injured.

The organisation’s director Adele Kirsten said they lodged the class action on behalf of nine families of children and relatives who has been killed or injured by "Prinsloo guns".

"And so, for these families and for Gun Free South Africa, one of the aims is to ensure some kind of justice for the family."

The nine families include Andre and Dianne Cornelius, whose 16-year-old son Dillan Cornelius was fatally wounded in a shooting in Manenberg in August 2013.

Kirsten said this should never happen again.

"One of the purposes of this class action is to ensure the state and particular SAPS, takes seriously the need to recover weapons that are currently circulating, particularly in communities on the Cape flats."

The South African Police Service indicated they would respond to the class action later on Thursday.