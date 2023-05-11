Godongwana tables debt relief package to write off Eskom municipal debt

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the write-off was intended to help municipalities provide better basic services.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has tabled a debt relief package to Cabinet to write off some of the billions of rands owed by municipalities to Eskom.

Municipalities will have to apply for the debt to be considered and there will be strict conditions attached.

Briefing the media on Thursday on Cabinet’s latest decisions, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the write-off was intended to help municipalities provide better basic services.

As part of the 33 conditions attached to the municipal debt write-off, municipalities will have to meet a minimum revenue collection target for water and electricity.

Money collected for water, electricity, and sanitation will have to be kept separately.

Ntshaveni said municipalities would also have to pay their debt to Eskom and water providers first.

“The major problem in municipalities is that they are not collecting revenue for both water and electricity services. That’s been interlinked. And we cannot continue to subsidise the consumption of services by people who qualify to pay.”

Ntshaveni said in municipalities where residents do pay for services, they are often without water because councils are not prioritising the payment of bulk electricity and water supply.