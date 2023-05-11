Ekurhuleni municipality says all waste trucks accounted for, despite EFF claims

EFF leader Julius Malema caused a stir with a tweet saying that 71 trucks from the municipality's depots were missing and likely stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni municipality said all their waste collection trucks are accounted for, contrary to what the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the city has alleged.

EFF leader Julius Malema caused a stir with a tweet saying that 71 trucks from the municipality's depots were missing and likely stolen.

On its database the City of Ekhuruleni has 103 waste collection trucks. Since the EFF occupied the office of the MMC for Waste Management, we can only confirm the existence 32 trucks, meaning these thieves before us have stolen 71 trucks of the City.



We call on the people of… ' Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 3, 2023

Dunga said in a recent oversight inspection at the city's 10 depots, their members could not find a number of waste collection trucks.

“There’s 71 trucks that at a point in time we were not able to verify, so the city of Ekurhuleni is speaking of 127 trucks that are within its own asset register, and in the 127, only 32 are functioning.”

However, these numbers have been disputed by the Ekurhuleni municipality.

In a written response to Eyewitness News, municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said a recent audit shows that the number of compactors belonging to the city is 127.

He said 35 are operational and not 32 as the EFF claimed, adding that 72 trucks are not operational, but are all accounted for.

READ MORE: