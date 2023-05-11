Go

Home affairs dept lobbies for more tech to boost Border Management Authority

The Border Management Authority needs more resources to be able to control the country’s ports of entry.

FILE: The border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe near the Beitbridge border post, near Musina, in October 2020. Picture: AFP.
11 May 2023 17:15

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it is lobbying to get more technology resources for the Border Management Authority (BMA).

The BMA was established in 2021. Its core mandate is border control at the country's ports of entry.

The entity has however faced some financial difficulties, with Treasury only allocating R67 million to the entity in the past financial year.

Speaking at the Border Management and Technologies Summit, Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said his department would be approaching those in the industry to ensure that the country's borders are secure.

Government previously raised concerns about the country's porous borders, and this came under the spotlight at the Border Management and Technologies Summit.

Nzuza said new technology would be needed to fight against illegal immigration coming through the country's borders.

"You have people moving from Zim, crossing into South Africa through the Crocodile River. What we have seen here is new technology that will stop that from happening.”

Nzuza however said for this to happen, more resources need to be pumped into the BMA.

"it's another to have the resources to acquire the technology. We have made proposals to proposals to treasury on how we plan to capacitate the Border Management Authority. We are continuing to lobby for more resources."

