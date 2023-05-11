Home affairs dept lobbies for more tech to boost Border Management Authority

The Border Management Authority needs more resources to be able to control the country’s ports of entry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it is lobbying to get more technology resources for the Border Management Authority (BMA).

Deputy Minister Nzuza, Border Management Authority Commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato engage Tony Smith, Chairperson of IBMATA, at the Summit #BMA #BorderManagement #Technology pic.twitter.com/v28mLld9Sm ' HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) May 11, 2023

The Summit also explores integrated border management strategies and technologies as participating countries look for opportunities for international cooperation and best practices. pic.twitter.com/Vnf40Ap50T ' HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) May 11, 2023

The BMA was established in 2021. Its core mandate is border control at the country's ports of entry.

The entity has however faced some financial difficulties, with Treasury only allocating R67 million to the entity in the past financial year.

The Summit engaged robustly about the safety and security movement of people, and goods across international borders, as well as technologies to intercept illegal or criminal elements within the border management environment #BMA pic.twitter.com/LGt3qKO739 ' HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) May 11, 2023

Home Affairs Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Njabulo Nzuza addressed the Border Management and #Technology Summit Africa 2023 held in Johannesburg, South Africa. #BMA #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/HKY2I9lkOp ' HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) May 11, 2023

Speaking at the Border Management and Technologies Summit, Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said his department would be approaching those in the industry to ensure that the country's borders are secure.

Government previously raised concerns about the country's porous borders, and this came under the spotlight at the Border Management and Technologies Summit.

Nzuza said new technology would be needed to fight against illegal immigration coming through the country's borders.

"You have people moving from Zim, crossing into South Africa through the Crocodile River. What we have seen here is new technology that will stop that from happening.”

Nzuza however said for this to happen, more resources need to be pumped into the BMA.

"it's another to have the resources to acquire the technology. We have made proposals to proposals to treasury on how we plan to capacitate the Border Management Authority. We are continuing to lobby for more resources."