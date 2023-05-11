CT suburban brothel problem under sharp focus following residents’ outcry

In a memorandum handed to deputy mayor Eddie Andrews, residents from several areas in Cape Town highlighted 160 ‘properties of concern,’ which included buildings deemed to be brothels and sex houses.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's brothel problem in the suburbs is in sharp focus, following an outcry from residents in Milnerton and surrounding areas.

Ratepayers' associations from Milnerton, Summer Greens, Sanddrift, Brooklyn, Ysterplaat, Rugby, Phoenix, and Tijgerhof handed a memorandum of concerns to deputy mayor Eddie Andrews.

The memo highlights 160 "properties of concern" that are deemed to be brothels, sex houses, or problematic in those areas.

Chairperson of Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, said they, too, have noted an increase in the number of brothels springing up in other urban areas across the metro in recent months.

"We've noted that with these types of institutions or houses being set up, that it normally comes with a certain gang element, also the prevalence of firearms, also the prevalence of drugs, and those sorts of things."

Isaacs said the criminal element that arises from brothels often leads to shootings and murders.

"We are requesting the agencies to look sharply into this matter and we want to extend our appreciation to certain agencies that have successfully closed some of these brothels in certain areas."