CT school running anti-bullying programmes after grade 3 pupil blade attack

The grade three learner, who attacked another learner - also in the same grade - at the Stephen Road Primary School in March was ordered to attend anti-bullying counselling sessions by the Western Cape Education Department.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said the Stephen Road Primary School in Cape Town's Lotus River would be running anti-bullying programmes, following a serious incident involving two grade three pupils.

One of the school’s learners assaulted another learner in a potentially fatal attack in March.

The grade three learner who cut their fellow pupil with a blade at the school was receiving counselling, as recommended by the school's disciplinary committee.

READ MORE:

The eight-year-old victim, who survived the attack, was apparently standing in a queue waiting to wash his hands before the lunch break when he was attacked.

WCED said the boy was suspended from the school after the incident and that his behaviour would be monitored.

The department said considering the age of the learner and the evidence at hand, it decided that the boy must attend anti-bullying counselling sessions.