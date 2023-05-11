CPUT to take action against students guilty of damaging property during protests

The demonstrations were prompted by a new NSFAS condition to withdraw funding from students enrolled for courses with less than 60 credits.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) said it would take action against students found guilty of damaging property at its Bellville Campus during demonstrations this week.

The student recreational centre and the cleaning supply room were set alight.

The institution said its Wellington Campus was also affected.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansely said that management condemned the acts of arson, the damage to property and reports of intimidation.

"The university is not shut down and the academic program continues. The issue largely relates to the new [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] funding condition that any student who is studying less than a 60 credits course is no longer eligible for accommodation, living or transport allowance."

Kansely added that the students were informed about the decision by the funding scheme before the start of the 2023 academic year.

She also added that CPUT management would meet with the Student Representative Council (SRC) to find a solution.

Eyewitness News is yet to receive a response from the university’s SRC.