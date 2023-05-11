Chicken prices expected to soar amid load shedding, no avian flu vaccine

The South African Poultry Association noted that the situation could only worsen as 1.6 million birds were already infected.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) said there was no vaccine to prevent the spread of avian flu that has dealt the poultry industry a major financial blow.

The owners of Lemoenkloof, a poultry farm in Paarl, Western Cape, said they lost R34 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, as a result of the avian flu.

The farm housed about 420,000 layer chickens that were all culled to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

SAPA’s chief executive Izaak Breitenbach said that the only way to prevent the spread of the virus was to eliminate the infected chickens.

“We do not have a vaccine in South Africa registered to be used. The vaccines are also not used in all the big commercial poultry companies in the world. The US, the European Union, Brazil, Argentina – none of those countries use a vaccine.”

Breitenbach added that the avian flu was declared an endemic disease because it couldn't be controlled by using the standard policy procedure.

Meanwhile - the largest importer of frozen foods-based commodities in South Africa, HUME International, which imported some 60,000 metric tonnes of chicken in 2022, issued a warning of a looming rise in chicken prices.

The company said this was as a result of the avian influenza outbreak that has left chicken suppliers in the country with no choice but to cull their stock, to prevent the spread of the disease.

It also attributed the possible increase in prices to the ongoing higher stages of load shedding.

“The simple reality is that the local industry already cannot produce enough chicken to fulfil South Africa’s needs, which is why we are dependent on imports to fill the supply gap.

“And while producers are facing extreme cost pressures such as rising energy prices, water shortages, and infrastructure challenges, the South African poultry sector has cut back production rather than increasing it, making the supply gap even wider,” explained Hume International on Thursday.

Breitenbach noted that the situation could only worsen as 1.6 million birds were already infected.