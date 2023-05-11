Bail application for former G4S employees to continue on Friday

Earlier, the five accused appeared alongside Bester’s alleged main accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application against five former G4S employees charged with assisting Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape has been rolled over to Friday.

Earlier the five accused appeared alongside Bester’s alleged main accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

READ:

The court was meant to hear Magudumana’s application for bail, but at the eleventh hour, she requested her bail application be postponed to a later date.

The state called on a police officer who works with organised crime as a witness to corroborate information pertaining to the five former G4S employees.

Shortly after lunch, the officer took the stand.

His evidence, if anything, was merely confirmatory statements regarding the accused - where they lived, how many family members they resided with, and whether they had any assets.

The officer did however provide details about certain accused, which may have an effect on whether they are granted bail.

He revealed that G4S security supervisor Senohe Matsoara travelled to Lesotho eight times between October and November last year - which may pave the way for the state to claim he might be a flight risk.

The witness also revealed that Nastassja Jansen and Teiho Frans Makhotsa, who were arrested last week, worked at G4S as CCR controllers - in charge of monitoring the CCTV cameras, but also electronically opening and closing certain doors at the Mangaung Prison.

The matter resumes in court on Friday.