Al Jama-ah's Hendricks calls DA 'terrorist party' amid CoJ coalition spat

Al Jama-ah gave the DA 48 hours to provide evidence for its accusations that newly-appointed Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was scamming members of the public.

CAPE TOWN - The coalition shenanigans playing out in the City of Johannesburg have spilled over into Parliament.

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks was removed from the National Assembly (NA) chamber on Wednesday after hurling "profanities," and calling the Democratic Alliance (DA) a terrorist party during the international relations budget debate.

Hendrick's outburst was in relation to the political divisions in the City of Johannesburg where the party gave the DA 48 hours to provide evidence against newly appointed Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda is accused of scamming members of the public.

READ MORE:

Hendricks accused the DA of using spy equipment before he was told to leave the chamber for refusing to take his seat.

“They introduced spying equipment in the City of Johannesburg. They should charge you for terrorism! The DA is a terrorist party!”

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called for action against Hendricks for hurling profanities.

“I don't think people undermining you by saying their time is up and then continuing to shout profanities on the podium is actually Parliamentary. So, I'd like you to please make a ruling."

Hendricks said if the DA failed to withdraw the allegations against Gwamanda, they would approach the courts for remedial action.