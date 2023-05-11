After over a decade's use, Langaville community wants away with portable toilets

The community wants the municipality to be declared in breach of its constitutional obligations, with the toilets first erected more than ten years ago as an 'interim' measure.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing a group of residents from Langaville informal settlement who have been using portable chemical toilets for more than a decade have raised major safety concerns with the current situation.

The toilets were erected as an “interim” measure, and now, the residents have gone to court to have the municipality declared in breach of its constitutional obligations.

They also wanted the court to set aside the municipality’s most recent decision to continue using the portable chemical toilets in the area.

The municipality also refused to rezone the land, after insisting the community was not eligible for flushing toilets because of the zoning.

The case was being heard in the Johannesburg High Court On Thursday.

In the papers, the informal settlement residents, who are represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, said the portable chemical toilets have become a health hazard, describing them as “filthy” and “a petri dish for diseases”.

They also said the toilets, which are located on the road surrounding the settlement, are a security risk.



Their lawyer Sha’ista Kazee said some of the toilets were not provided with lights, and highlighted the distance between the toilets and some of the households.

“Because the requirements under the tender specs are to have one toilet per 10 households, it’s therefore impossible that every household is sufficiently close to a toilet, and so for elderly people, for young children, and for women, that is a daily risk that they take, certainly at night.”

The case continues.