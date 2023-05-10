Winde urges rail sector to prioritise functionality of major routes

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde pointed out that the rail sector " is the backbone of the economy".

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde travelled by train from Cape Town to Bellville to assess the efficacy of the service.

Winde said there was general satisfaction with the way the trains were running, but more trains were needed to get the province's economy back on track.

He said Metrorail and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had done well to get most of the trains running efficiently, adding that more work needed to be done.

"Rail and trains for moving of people are critical and especially in a city like Cape Town - where it is the backbone of the economy and really enabling people to get around. It's about mobility."

Winde emphasised that it was critical to have a functional rail system and urged all role players in the rail sector to prioritise getting all major routes up and running.

"Public transport is critical and the rail network is really the base and the core for making sure we have a cost-effective, safe commuter system," he added.

Last month, a section of the central line was re-opened after three years of being shut down.

It's unclear when the rest of the line train line will be functional.

Prasa spokesperson Zino Mihi, meanwhile, acknowledged the premier for taking the people's train and interacting with commuters.