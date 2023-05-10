Western Cape High Court: Accused man pleads guilty to killing neighbour

Kyle Ruiters, a 28-year-old, was arrested in August 2019 after the victim did not show up to work- which led the police to her flat where Ruiters was found.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing and dismembering his Bellville neighbour has pleaded guilty to the crime in the Western Cape High Court.

Kyle Ruiters faces charges of premeditated murder, violating a corpse and attempting to defeat the administration of justice.

The 28-year-old was arrested following the discovery of the body parts of Lynette Volschenk.

Police arrested Ruiters in Volschenk's flat - where he was found cleaning on the morning of 22 August 2019.

Her colleagues raised the alarm after she didn't pitch for work that morning.

After his guilty plea, prosecutors made a request for Ruiters to be sent to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation.

The aim, the National Prosecuting Authority said, was to have the 28-year-old man declared a dangerous criminal.

The trial will resume on 9 June.