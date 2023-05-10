WC poultry farm, Lemoenkloof, loses R34m in revenue in Q1 due to bird flu

The farm housed about 420,000 layer chickens, which all had to be culled to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

CAPE TOWN - A poultry farm in the Western Cape, Lemoenkloof, said that it lost R34 million in revenue in the first quarter of this year due to avian flu, which has hit the poultry industry.

The farm housed about 420,000 layer chickens, which all had to be culled to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

The company said that the losses would have a direct impact on its shareholders and its supply chain.

It said that all eggs had to be destroyed, along with the chickens.

Meanwhile, South African Poultry Association chief executive, Izaak Breitenbach, said that the only method to prevent the spread of the virus was to eliminate the infected chickens.

"We don't have a vaccine in South Africa registered to be used. The vaccines are also not used in all the big commercial poultry countries in the world - the United States, European Union, Brazil, Argentina - none of those countries use a vaccine."

Breitenbach said that the avian influenza had now been declared an endemic disease because it could not be controlled by using standard policy procedures.