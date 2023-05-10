'Major fibre fault' in parts of the Western Cape: Eskom

This was affecting the power utility's ability to remotely switch off substations, with parts of the Overberg, Boland, and the larger Cape metropole area being affected.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it was experiencing a major fibre fault in various parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday.

This was affecting the ailing power utility's ability to remotely switch off substations.

Eskom said parts of the Overberg, Boland, and the larger Cape Metropole area were being affected.

The power utility said that while electricity had been restored to some areas, customers should expect delays in restoring power after routine outages.

It added that while its teams had been dispatched to attend to the fault, it couldn't predict when exactly the issue would be resolved.