Spelling error is actually on the old banknotes, not the new ones, says expert

The Pan South African Language Board explained that the extra 'n' was incorrect on the old notes, and is only used when referring to a person, not an institution.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa's new banknotes circulate among the old ones, the South African Reserve Bank said Xitsonga speakers will come across both spellings of the institution.

The different spelling of a word on the new R100 note has sparked debate among Xitsonga speakers.

Last week, the Reserve Bank officially unveiled the country's new banknotes and coin series.

The Pan South African Language Board has explained that the extra 'n' was incorrect on the old notes and is only used when referring to a person, not an institution.

Dr Arnold Mushwana, chairperson of the Xitsonga national language body said the old banknotes used 'banginkulu' as the Xitsonga spelling of the Reserve Bank, but the new note drops the second 'n,' changing it to 'bangikulu'.

"The old one had banginkulu with an n and the new one was corrected by our structure to remove the n. The reason behind that is because banginkulu itself is a compound noun which is formed by a combination of two words which is bangi - a noun, and an adjective - kulu, without an n."