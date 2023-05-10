SIU to probe events leading to private investigation into corruption at Eskom

Eskom’s new board is expected before the standing committee, with aims to get to the bottom of André de Ruyter’s corruption allegations.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it plans to launch a probe into the circumstances that led to the commissioning of a private investigation into corruption at Eskom.

On Tuesday, police commissioner Fannie Masemola was cagey in Parliament regarding what he knew about the report, which was compiled by the investigating agency of former police commissioner George Fivaz.

On Wednesday, Eskom’s new board will be before the standing committee on public accounts as the committee continues on its mission to get to the bottom of former CEO André de Ruyter’s corruption claims.

The SIU, which had been conducting several investigations into corruption at Eskom, said it had no idea that De Ruyter commissioned a private investigation in 2021.

De Ruyter previously told Parliament no public funds were used.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said many questions still needed to be asked.

“Whether the outcome of the private company investigation is being acted upon, and if so, how is it acted upon, by whom.”

Mothibi questioned why Eskom would choose the route of a private investigating company when the allegations could have been referred to the SIU, the Hawks, or the State Security Agency.

Mothibi said the SIU only learnt about the investigation when De Ruyter appeared before Scopa two weeks ago.

He said attempts by the SIU to obtain the report from Eskom proved futile, with the power utility claiming not to have a copy of it.