SIU asked to probe disappearance of R300m in pension funds owed to 800 employees

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has called for an investigation into the disappearance of R300 million in pension funds of employees who belong to a government bus company in Limpopo.

The party said it’s become aware of more than 800 employees of the Great North Transport bus company, who have been left without their retirement savings.

It is understood that the state-owned transport entity still hasn't paid out the pension money, years after the company went into liquidation.

The party also claims that the employees' pension fund contributions may have been used as cash flow to keep transport operations running in the company.

“As R300 million of the pension funds money mysteriously disappeared, it is for this reason that ActionSA has written to the Hawks’ Special Investigating Unit to get to the bottom of this unacceptable state of affairs with urgency,” said ActionSA Limpopo’s Sello Lediga.