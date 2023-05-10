Senzo Meyiwa's friend distances himself from parts of his signed statements

A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has distanced himself from parts of his signed statements while under cross-examination.

Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, has been giving testimony in the trial against the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa.

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Thwala is the State’s fourth witness.

During cross-examination last week, Thwala testified that he did not remember what the gun that the alleged intruders used looked like.

But on Wednesday, Advocate Charles Mnisi, lawyer for Mthobisi Mncube, read a statement used when compiling an identikit where Thwala described the gun as a revolver.

But despite this being a signed statement, Thwala has denied this.

"You know when you say you can't remember, there's the possibility that you might have told her but now you've forgotten," Mnisi said.

"There is also the possibility that I didn't tell her but she wrote it," Thwala said.

Throughout the day, Mnisi has cautioned Thwala against evading questions or simply declining to comment.