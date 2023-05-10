R400m worth of fake designer clothing seized at Durban Harbour

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the container came from an Asian country.

JOHANNESBURG - Police at the Durban Harbour have seized a container filled with fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and other luxury brand clothing items.

Police estimate the street value of the counterfeit items to be worth around R400 million.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the container came from an Asian country.

He said that they were still investigating where the fake goods were headed.

"Officers were performing their routine risk profiling when they identified a cold storage container whose details looked suspicious. The container was correctly searched at a depot in Isipingo and tons of counterfeit items of well-known clothing brands worth approximately R400 million were recovered."