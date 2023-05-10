Parly committee calls for speedy to resolution to Makhanda water crisis

Residents and a group of students from Rhodes University embarked on a peaceful protest earlier this week to voice their concerns and dissatisfaction about the water outages.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has called for a speedy resolution to the decade-long water crisis in Makhanda.

A number of communities have been struggling without water supply for weeks now, as their water woes continue.

The committee said on a recent oversight visit, members of parliament (MPs) extensively engaged the municipality on the water shortages and a plan to alleviate the crisis was presented.

This involves the upgrading of the bulk water supply for the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works.

The committee said the project has been in progress since 2013, which means Makhanda residents have been without a reliable water supply for over a decade, considering the severe drought that's also affected the area since 2011.

The project was initially planned for completion within three years, but the municipality attributed delays to problems relating to the project's implementing partners.

MPs say it's now been nearly six months since mitigating actions were presented, but the Makhanda water crisis remains unresolved.

They're now calling on the project's implementing agents to act with a sense of urgency and to do their utmost to end the decade-long water crisis in the town.