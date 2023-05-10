Go

Meyiwa murder trial: State hopes to secure two interpreters to avoid delays

The matter did not proceed on Tuesday due to the absence of a translator.

A picture made available on 27 October 2014 shows South Africa soccer team captain, Senzo Meyiwa during the 2014 African Cup of Nations Qualifier match, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 October 2014. The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead on 26 October evening at his girlfriend's house in Vosloorus south of Johannesburg. Two suspects went inside while a third stayed outside, according to police. Meyiwa was shot at, while none of the other six people inside the house were injured. The suspects fled on foot. EPA/Barry Aldworth
10 May 2023 13:08

PRETORIA - Prosecutors in the Pretoria High Court said they hoped to secure the services of two interpreters to avoid delays in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The matter did not proceed on Tuesday due to the absence of an interpreter.

Five men are standing trial for the murder of the football star in October 2014.

Meyiwa, who was also the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain, was shot at the home of his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

Meyiwa's close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, returned to the witness stand on Tuesday but could not continue with his testimony as the interpreter was absent.

State advocate George Baloyi said there were attempts to find a replacement but the other isiZulu interpreter was at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in the East Rand.

"Hopefully we will have the services of two interpreters so the problem that arose today [Tuesday] does not arise again."

On Wednesday, the lawyer for the third accused, advocate Charles Mnisi, is expected to begin his cross-examination of Thwala.

He told the court that this won't be long.

