Meyiwa murder trial: State hopes to secure two interpreters to avoid delays

The matter did not proceed on Tuesday due to the absence of a translator.

PRETORIA - Prosecutors in the Pretoria High Court said they hoped to secure the services of two interpreters to avoid delays in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The matter did not proceed on Tuesday due to the absence of an interpreter.

Five men are standing trial for the murder of the football star in October 2014.

Meyiwa, who was also the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain, was shot at the home of his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

Meyiwa's close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, returned to the witness stand on Tuesday but could not continue with his testimony as the interpreter was absent.

State advocate George Baloyi said there were attempts to find a replacement but the other isiZulu interpreter was at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in the East Rand.

"Hopefully we will have the services of two interpreters so the problem that arose today [Tuesday] does not arise again."

On Wednesday, the lawyer for the third accused, advocate Charles Mnisi, is expected to begin his cross-examination of Thwala.

He told the court that this won't be long.