Maselspoort Resort attack case postponed after 3 accused return to court

Jacobus Claasen, Johan Nell and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against three Free State men accused of the racially fuelled assault on 18-year-old Kgokong Nakedi at the Maselspoort Resort last year has been postponed.

The trio are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and attempted murder following their assault on Nakedi and his brother on Christmas Day.

A straight-faced Claasen, Nell and Van der Westhuizen confidently entered the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for a brief appearance.

Their matter was postponed, allowing their attorneys time to consult after receiving evidence in the form of the CCTV footage of the incident.

"Mr Nell and Mr Claasen your matter is postponed to the 3rd of July. Accused number 2 is Mr Van der Westhuizen -you have to return on the 22nd of May."

According to the charge sheet, Claasen stands accused of attempted murder, assault and crime injuria while both Van der Westhuizen and Nell fave one count of assault.

They were arrested following a video that went viral in December when they were recorded ordering one of the boys out of the water, followed by a fight.