Maselspoort Resort attack: Case of 3 charged men back in court

Three men are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and attempted murder for attacking two teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre on Christmas Day.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against three men accused of assaulting two teenage boys at a resort in the Free State resumes in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Jakobus Klaasen, Johan Nel and Stephanus van der Westhuizen are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and attempted murder.

Klaasen is out on R20,000 bail, while Nel and Van Der Westhuisen were released on a warning.

A heated confrontation capture on video at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre just outside Bloemfontein in December shows the accused ordering one of the boys out of the water.

A fight then ensues as the accused are seen hitting the boys, pulling their hair, shoving them and at one stage, Klaasen is seen holding one of the boys under water with his arm tightly fastened around his neck.

Klaasen is facing a charge of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

Meanwhile, Nel and Van Der Westhuizen are charged with common assault and crimen injuria.

The Nakedi family have opened a case of common assault against 3 white men seen attacking 2 black teens for swimming in what they claim is an ‘only whites’ pool at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloem during Christmas celebrations yesterday. 📸Supplied@khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/LshkeuxtW1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2022

CHARGE SHEET| Jacobus Johannes Claasen, out on 20k bail, accused of the attempted murder, assault and crimen injuria of 18-year-old Kgokong Nakedi. His co-accused, Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen and Johan Nell, released on a warning, are charged with assault of Nakedi. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023

The incident occurred on Christmas day last year at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre, about 23km outside Bloemfontein. The prosecutor tells us the matter is expected to be postponed to July. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023

ALSO READ: