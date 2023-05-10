Go

Maselspoort Resort attack: Case of 3 charged men back in court

Three men are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and attempted murder for attacking two teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre on Christmas Day.

A screengrab from a video showing a man attacking a teen at the Maselspoort Resort near Bloemfontein. Picture: @Tyn0e/Twitter.com
10 May 2023 13:25

JOHANNESBURG - The case against three men accused of assaulting two teenage boys at a resort in the Free State resumes in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Jakobus Klaasen, Johan Nel and Stephanus van der Westhuizen are facing charges of assault, crimen injuria and attempted murder.

Klaasen is out on R20,000 bail, while Nel and Van Der Westhuisen were released on a warning.

A heated confrontation capture on video at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre just outside Bloemfontein in December shows the accused ordering one of the boys out of the water.

A fight then ensues as the accused are seen hitting the boys, pulling their hair, shoving them and at one stage, Klaasen is seen holding one of the boys under water with his arm tightly fastened around his neck.

Klaasen is facing a charge of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.
Meanwhile, Nel and Van Der Westhuizen are charged with common assault and crimen injuria.

