Man arrested in Steenberg for possession of crayfish, firearms & ammunition

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have arrested a 36-year-old man in the Cape Town community of Steenberg for the possession of crayfish, firearms and ammunition.

The city's law enforcement marine unit on Tuesday received a request for assistance from the Department of Forestry and Fisheries to accompany members who were following up on information.

Officers were led to a house where they found a massive haul of more than 5,000 crayfish tails and an unlicenced firearm.

A further three people were arrested.

"The link between illegal poaching and gang activities has long been established, with the demand for crayfish and abalone soaring on illegal black markets in Asia. The dangerous trade of illegal poaching has become a lucrative commodity for gangs across the Cape Flats but as gang activity has increased over the Steenberg and Lavender Hill areas, so has drug dealing, poaching operations and firearms conflicts," said Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith.