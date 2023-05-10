Maimane: Govt violating Constitution with review of power cuts exemption ruling

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ordered that the government exempt schools, healthcare facilities as well as police stations from load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has accused the government of violating the Constitution.

This after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan indicated that his department would be challenging a court ruling on load shedding.

The application was brought by 19 applicants, including Maimane's Bosa.

Speaking outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Maimane said that challenging the court's decision would be an injustice to South Africans.

"When there is loadshedding, the rights of South Africans are trempled upon" Maimane pic.twitter.com/7y4WAl8Vzt ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023

A handful of BOSA supporters are outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where Maimane is expected to brief the media pic.twitter.com/kv7I9nJ46S ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023

In the judgment, the high court ordered that government take all reasonable steps within 60 days to ensure that there is sufficient electricity supply to all critical facilities, including hospitals, schools and police stations.

But the government has since indicated it wants to review that court decision.

Maimane said that if the government made good on this intention, it would be trampling on the human rights of all South African citizens.

"None of us ever thought we would live under a government that, when it is compelled by the courts to provide electricity, it says we are going to fight this court ruling. In essence, you are not fighting against the court. You are fighting against the people of this country."

Maimane has launched a petition to challenge the government’s intention to review the court ruling and has called on South Africans to rally behind it.