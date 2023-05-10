KZN Salga wants to do away with cadre deployment in municipalities

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said all municipalities must now employ officials willing to serve their communities.

DURBAN - South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal wants to do away with cadre deployment in municipalities, saying it contributes to slow delivery of services.

The South African Local Government Association said all municipalities must now employ officials willing to serve their communities.

The move comes in the wake of allegations that some senior officials, like municipal managers in some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities, do not qualify to hold top positions.

READ MORE:

Eyewitness News had a one-on-one interview with the association in KwaZulu-Natal.

Service delivery has been and continues to be a major concern across the country.

And with almost 30 years of democracy in South Africa, some communities still lack basic services like clean, running water and basic sanitation.

KwaZulu-Natal Salga chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said that cadre deployment had definitely had an impact on this.

“We have been alerting municipalities that they are doing a disservice to the community because when you have someone who is not for the purpose in the office, it actually makes municipality fail to address service delivery.”

Ntuli told Eyewitness News that the association was determined to bring an end to cadre deployment in municipalities.