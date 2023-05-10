Kieswetter: Unacceptable that high levels of inequality remain in SA

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter delivered an address on Tuesday night and highlighted the unemployment and inequality in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says it's sad that almost 30 years into democracy the face of poverty in South Africa remains that of a black person.

Kieswetter delivered the keynote address at the 7th Annual Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Lecture series at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Tuesday night.

He told those in attendance that no one could have imagined that after all these years, the promise of our Constitution remains an elusive dream.

Kieswetter added that it's unacceptable that high levels of unemployment and inequality remain in South Africa.

"South Africa is often hailed as having one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. And I stand with great national pride when we hoist our national flag but what purpose do these iconic symbols of a democracy serve if the material conditions of many of our brothers and sisters remain unchanged."