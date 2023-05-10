Family of Maselspoort Resort attack victims hope justice prevails

In a video that went viral in December 2022, three men were seen attacking two black boys in what is alleged to be a racially fueled altercation.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of two teenage boys who were attacked in a racially fueled assault says they hope justice will prevail.

Three men facing charges in connection with the attack appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

In order of appearance: Jacobus Johannes Claasen, Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen and Johan Nell, appear in the Bloem Mag Court regarding their racially-fueled assault on Kgokong #Nakedi at the #MaselspoortResort on December 25 last year.



Jacobus Claasen, Johan Nell, and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen face various charges including assault and attempted murder.

Video footage of the attack showing the boys being assaulted on Christmas Day at a resort went viral online.

On Wednesday, it emerged that it had taken five months for the State to provide CCTV footage to the lawyers of the accused.

The father of Kgokong Nakedi believes the State is starting to make progress in the case against his son’s attackers.

Brian Nakedi said that while they await justice, they remained in agony.

“We are, agonisingly waiting for the closing of this chapter, with justice prevailing over what happened.”

He said that the incident had taken its toll on his sons and the sooner justice prevailed, the better.

“We’re working together and get their heads above the water levels. We are hoping that with time, there will be healing.”

The matter was postponed, allowing the accused’s attorneys to study the CCTV footage and consult with their clients.