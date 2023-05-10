Ekurhuleni ANC calls on mayor Ngodwana to rein in his executive

This follows a media briefing by five EFF councillors, who raised concerns about the city's finances and some of its assets, which the ANC deems as acting outside of the collective mayoral committee executive.

JOHANNESBURG - Squabbles in the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) alliance which has seen them take control of at least four of Gauteng’s metros have burst into the public domain as their councillors in Ekurhuleni clash over the running of the city.

The ANC called out its EFF counterparts, accusing its councillors of acting outside of the collective mayoral committee executive.

In a rebuttal, the ANC in the region held its own briefing on Tuesday with its acting regional chair Jongizizwe Dlabathi accusing the red berets of undermining the collective.

Dlabathi said the EFF was also misleading the public about the city's affairs.

The Ekurhuleni mayoral committee consists of five MMCs from the EFF and five from the ANC, with the executive mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, coming from the African Independent Congress.

But Dlabathi said it appears some MMCs believe they are above others.

"There must never be an instance where some five MMCs call a press briefing and lie in the public domain about the affairs of the institution and departments we are overseeing collectively as this collaborative government".

Dlabathi said the city's executive mayor needs to rein in those in his executive, who appear to be divisive.

"We call on the Executive Mayor to firmly take charge of the executive work, including some members of the mayoral committee."

Dlabathi, however, said it would be premature to say that the ANC regrets going into coalition with the EFF.