EC Edu dept refutes claims it failed to transfer nutrition programme funds

EAST LONDON - The Eastern Cape Education Department has denied claims that it failed to transfer a portion of the nutrition programme funds to various schools, leaving thousands of pupils without lunch.

After receiving a call for help from a number of schools, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it discovered that thousands of pupils had been without food at school since the reopening of the new term last month.

This comes in the wake of a school-feeding scheme debacle in KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA's Yusuf Cassim said this was a disgrace.

“Education MEC Fundile Gade must explain why this matter has not been resolved and what his department is doing to expedite these payments and ensure that it doesn't happen again. This is an absolute disgrace, and for many of our children the nutrition programme at their school is the only meal they will get."

But the department vehemently disagrees, claiming the quarterly tranche of the funds was transferred in December and meant to last until the end of April.

The department’s Malibongwe Mtima said most of the schools either overspend or misuse the allocated budget.

"The Department disbursed the monies meant for the school nutrition in December last year. The money was supposed to last for a quarter, starting in January up until the end of April.

"Upon realising some of the schools didn't have money, we had to make this arrangement mindful of the fact that when we give the money to schools, we give money that should last for 30 days, while learners attend school for 22 days which means there's always a surplus each and every month."

