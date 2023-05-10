DOJ found guilty of being negligent in its actions to prevent a data breach

In September 2021, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's website was hacked, locking out its employees from accessing important files necessary for service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ & CD) has been found guilty of being negligent in its actions to prevent a data breach with led to it losing about 1,204 sensitive files.

The information regulator said that the department did not take adequate steps to safeguard its IT systems against hackers.

The information regulator is an independent Section 39 body that monitors and enforces compliance relating to the protection and promotion of information acts.

The information regulator said that its investigations showed that if the department renewed its security incident and event monitoring (Siem) and the intrusion detection system licences, the breach would have been prevented.

The regulator’s spokesperson, Nomzamo Zondi, said that licences for both software expired in 2020.

"Had the department renewed these licences it would have been able to receive alerts of suspicious activities of unauthorised people or it would have been able to monitor unusual activities on their network and keep back up of their lost files."

The regulator has served the department with an enforcement notice and ordered it to renew the software licences and take disciplinary action against implicated officials within 31 days.