ConCourt reserves judgment on Divorce Act challenge

The challenge is focused on a section of the act which prevents someone married out of community of property without accrual, and particularly women, from being able to claim from the other spouse’s estate if they divorce, unless they were married pre-1984.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has reserved its judgment on a potentially game-changing challenge to the Divorce Act.

The challenge is focused on a section of the act which prevents someone married out of community of property without accrual, and particularly women, from being able to claim from the other spouse’s estate if they divorce, unless they were married pre-1984.

Last year, the Pretoria High Court declared the cut-off date unconstitutional and the matter came before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday for confirmation.

The application for confirmation is not being opposed.

However, the Gauteng Attorneys Association - as a friend of the court - has raised concerns around the High Court’s order.

On Wednesday, the association argued that women, specifically, had the autonomy to enter into contracts of their choosing and that that should be respected.

In response, though, Advocate Wim Trengove, for the woman behind this case, had this to say: "That is really autonomy with a vengeance because it says 'I will not protect you because I respect your autonomy to make your own choices'. That is, with respect, a perverse argument."

Trengove stressed that one spouse would only be able to claim from the other’s estate if they wanted to.

He said that the association’s argument was based on the false premise that legal protections corroded an individual’s autonomy.