Bosa launches petition against govt bid to appeal ruling on power cuts exemption

A high court ruling exempting all government hospitals, clinics, state schools and police buildings from load shedding has come under criticism with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan indicating plans to challenge it in court.

JOHANNESBURG - Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition against government to suspend its application to review a court decision on load shedding.

Earlier this month, the high court in Pretoria ruled that schools, hospitals, and police stations should be exempted from power cuts.

Including Bosa, 19 applicants have brought the matter to court.

They argued that electricity supply was a constitutional right and government was compelled to supply it to critical institutions.

After the ruling, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan indicated that he would be challenging the judgment.

But Maimane has called on Gordhan to change his mind.

"We are calling on Minister Pravin Gordhan to suspend his application to review the judgment because he is using our money. Number two, we are asking that in the public petition, he must disconnect all the generators for ministers if he is not going to comply with the judgment," Maimane said.