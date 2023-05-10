Blackout probability & higher levels of power cuts '2 separate issues' - expert

Professor in electrical and electronic engineering at Stellenbosch University, Thinus Booysen said higher stages of load shedding should not be confused with a grid collapse.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country on stage six load shedding, there have been some assurances that South Africa is not necessarily facing a blackout.

South Africans have been seeing long power cuts and are worried about a total grid collapse.

However, Professor in electrical and electronic engineering at Stellenbosch University, Thinus Booysen said load shedding should not be confused with a grid collapse.

“The National Control Centre in Johannesburg and in Germiston are doing a very good job at balancing this so I don’t think the probability of a blackout should be confused with the increments in load shedding that we have seen, I think those are two separate issues.”

He said the answer was to simply increase power capacity.

“Look, it could happen, but I think what I am saying is the probability isn’t higher than what it would have been in the last 10 years, I think it would not be much higher at least. The best we can at this point do is to try to get additional generation capacity onto the grid as fast as possible.”

Electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has also said that the country has a baseline power reserve of 2,200 megawatts to prevent a total collapse.