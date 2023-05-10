Bain & Company not truthful about its role in Sars 'capture' - Kieswetter

The global consultancy company has been banned from bidding for UK government contracts for three years over the role it played in facilitating the capture of Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he believes that UK company Bain & Company has not revealed the truth about its role in the capture of the revenue service.

The global consultancy company has been banned from bidding for UK government contracts for three years over the role it played in facilitating the capture of Sars.

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture found that Bain's South African branch colluded with former President Jacob Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to capture the revenue service.

Kieswetter said South Africans deserved the truth on how Bain and Company helped capture Sars.

"We said come forward and tell us. Don't apologise, we don't know what you're apologising for.

“Tell us how many times you went to Nkandla, tell us who you met there, tell us who you took there and how it is that you knew a year before the time who the next commissioner of Sars would be. And how is it that on the first day of his appointment, you already had a strategy document for him?"