Window to get SA citizens out of Sudan may close soon - Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaaz Sooliman, provided an update on the last of the South Africans still trapped in war-torn Sudan.

CAPE TOWN - The spirit of South Africans is truly remarkable.

That's the sentiment shared by Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, who has provided an update on the last of the South Africans still trapped in war-torn Sudan.

Sooliman said that Deon du Toit was believed to be the last remaining South African evacuee making his way out of Sudan.

However, Du Toit has revealed that four more South Africans trapped in the war have been located.

"He has found another South African stranded several hundred kilometres away, a fourteen-hour journey from Port Sudan. With the support of Marais Simms, yet another South African in the country, these two South Africans are trying to facilitate for those who want to come out."



Sooliman said that the window period to get the remaining South Africans out of Sudan may close soon.

"And if there are any South Africans who are still in Sudan who want to come out, we ask their families to please contact Gift of the Givers because the window may close soon and we won't be able to get anybody out."

Sooliman also praised the consular services in South Africa and Sudan for their help with getting the evacuees back home.