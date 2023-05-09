Tourism officials looking at creation of police unit to keep tourists safe

While the calls for a dedicated police unit are still in the early stages, Deputy Tourism Minister Amos Mahlalela said that goverment was addressing safety concerns.

DURBAN - Tourism officials in the country say they are worried about the impact of crime on the all-important sector.

While tourism accounts for less than a tenth of the total GDP, the sector remains a major contributor to the country’s economic recovery agenda.

Tourism officials at the travel indaba in Durban said that they were addressing some bottlenecks to help boost the industry back to pre-COVID levels.

The country’s tourism officials and law enforcement are believed to be locked in talks about creating a police unit to keep tourist attractions safer.

This includes increasing police visibility, more street lights around top destinations and additional CCTV cameras.

The discussions come amid concerns that the high crime rate in the country’s hotspots is scaring away tourists and investors.

"We are also investigating a possibility of creating a police unit within the South African Police Service so that we make sure that we are able to protect our tourists and destinations are safe."

Mahlalela believes the assurance this will help improve the country’s image and pull in more tourists.